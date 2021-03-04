McIlroy won the tournament at Bay Hill in 2018

Rory McIlroy finished on six under after an impressive opening round of 66 to take the early clubhouse lead in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The Northern Irishman fired seven birdies - including five in a row on his back nine - and one bogey to set the clubhouse target on Thursday.

At six under par in Florida, McIlroy led by one from US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau.

Jason Kokrak was on four under with Martin Laird another stroke back.

McIlroy won at Bay Hill in 2018 and has finished no worse than tied sixth in each of the last four years.

He was playing alongside defending champion Tyrrell Hatton and 2019 winner Francesco Molinari who both struggled badly, with Hatton returning a five-over-par 77 and former Open champion Molinari shooting 78.

Starting from the 10th, McIlroy picked up shots on the 14th and 17th before making a mess of the 18th from the middle of the fairway and showing his frustration by slamming his club into the turf following a clumsy chip from short of the green.

A somewhat sheepish smile was back on McIlroy's face after he holed from 55 feet on the second, the putt having been struck much too hard but hitting the pin and dropping for an unlikely birdie.

There was nothing fortunate about the curling birdie putt McIlroy holed from 20 feet on the third, nor the two putts from long range for another on the par-five fourth.

And after a superb approach to the fifth set up another birdie, McIlroy soon made it five in a row by finding the green on the par-five sixth in two and two-putting from 25 feet.