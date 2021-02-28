Last updated on .From the section Golf

LPGA Gainbridge Championship final leaderboard -16 N Korda (US), -13 A Thompson (US), L Ko (NZ), -11 JY Ko (Kor), -10 P Tavatanakit (Tha), S Kemp (Aus) Selected others: -5 G Hall (Eng), +1 B Law (Eng), +2 C Hull (Eng), +13 A Sorenstam (Swe) Full leaderboard

Nelly Korda eased to her fourth LPGA Tour title with a three-shot victory at the Gainbridge Championship in Florida.

The American had a one-shot lead going in to Sunday but three birdies in the first six holes helped keep her clear of her rivals as she finished with a three-under 69 and 16 under total.

American Lexi Thompson (68) and New Zealand's Lydia Ko (69) finished joint second on 13 under.

"I didn't play good golf, I just stayed solid," said 22-year-old Korda.

"I honestly don't know how I did it. It was definitely very stressful. Winning in front of my parents was a first too, so that was really nice."

Korda's elder sister Jessica won the LPGA Tour's previous event, the season-opening Tournament of Champions in January.

World number one South Korea's Ko Jin-young, was in fourth place on 11 under alongside Angel Yin of the United States.

Georgia Hall was the top British player, closing with a 71 for a five-under total and a share of 21st place.

Annika Sorenstam, who was making a surprise first Tour appearance in 13 years, finished the tournament on 13 over.

The 50-year-old Swede, a 10-time major winner, recorded five bogeys and one birdie for a four-over-par 76 on the final day.