Korda, ranked fourth in the world, is chasing a fourth LPGA Tour title

LPGA Gainbridge Championship third-round leaderboard -13 N Korda (US), -12 P Tavatanakit (Tha), -10 L Ko (NZ), JY Ko (Kor), A Yin (US), -9 C Choi (Kor), A Thompson (US) Selected others: -4 G Hall (Eng), -1 C Hull (Eng), B Law (Eng), +9 A Sorenstam (Swe) Full leaderboard

Nelly Korda takes a one-shot lead into the final day at the LPGA Gainbridge Championship in Florida after shooting a four-under-par 68 in round three.

The American, 22, carded five birdies and leads on 13 under, one shot ahead of Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit (66).

World number one, South Korea's Ko Jin-young, is 10 under after a 66, and tied with Lydia Ko (72) and Angel Yin (65).

Annika Sorenstam, who is making a surprise return to the Tour, had a day to forget and is nine over after a 79.

The 50-year-old Swede, a 10-time major winner, made eight bogeys, with her solitary birdie coming on the par-four 14th.