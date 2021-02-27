Last updated on .From the section Golf

McIlroy is bidding to complete a full set of World Golf Championship titles

WGC-Workday Championship second-round leaderboard -15 C Morikawa (US); -13 B Horschel (US), B Koepka (US); -12 W Simpson (US); -11 R McIlroy (NI), P Reed (US); -10 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), V Hovland (Nor), H Matsuyama (Jpn), S Scheffler (US) Selected others:-9 T Finau (US), L Oosthuizen (SA); -8 S Garcia (Spa); -7 J Day (NZ), J Thomas (US); -5 A Rai (Eng); -3 B DeChambeau (US), T Hatton (Eng); -1 T Fleetwood (Eng), D Johnson (US)

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy is four shots behind leader Collin Morikawa at the WGC-Workday Championship in Florida after a six-under 66 in round three.

American Morikawa hit eight birdies and three bogeys as he carded a five-under 67 to move to 15 under.

Overnight leader Brooks Koepka, whose 70 left him on 13 under, is joint second with Billy Horschel (69).

Another American, Webb Simpson, carded 69 to move to 12 under, with McIlroy and Patrick Reed one shot further back.

McIlroy posted a birdie on the opening hole and, after a double bogey on the next, recovered with further birdies on the seventh and eighth holes.

On the back nine, he picked up five shots in his final seven holes, including an eagle at the par-five 13th.

Morikawa, whose round included six birdies in seven holes on the front nine, could have been further ahead but he dropped back after bogeys on the 13th and 17th holes.

American Koepka started off with two bogeys and looked to be struggling before birdies on the 16th and 17th moved him back up the leaderboard.

The year's first World Golf Championship event in Bradenton has replaced the WGC-Mexico Championship, which was cancelled because of Covid-19 concerns.