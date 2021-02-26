Last updated on .From the section Golf

Annika Sorenstam retired in 2008 and is third on the all-time list of LPGA titles with 72

LPGA Gainbridge Championship leaderboard -10 L Ko (NZ), -9 N Kord (US), -8 R O'Toole, -7 IG Chun (Kor) -6 A Buhai (SA), P Tavatanakit (Tha), C Choi (Kor) Selected others: -3 G Hall (Eng), -1 C Hull (Eng), Level B Law (Eng), +2 A Sorenstam (Swe) Full leaderboard

Retired 10-time major winner Annika Sorenstam made the cut on her surprise Tour return at the LPGA Gainbridge Championship in Florida.

Despite two bogeys on the front nine, the 50-year-old Swede carded three birdies for a one-under par 71 in the second round.

Sorenstam, making her first Tour appearance for 13 years, is on two over and 12 shots adrift of leader Lydia Ko.

The top 70 players and ties made the cut, which fell at two-over par.

New Zealander Ko produced a three-under-par 69 to hold a one-shot lead over America's Nelly Korda.

Fellow American Ryann O'Toole is a further shot back in third.

England's Georgia Hall also carded a second-round three-under 69 after three birdies on the final five holes to finish tied for 20th.

Compatriot Charley Hull shot an even-par 72 and is two shots back, with Bronte Law level after finishing one under on Friday.

Mel Reid, who was six off the leader after the first round, missed the cut after firing a five-over-par 77, which included three bogeys and a double bogey on the first six holes.