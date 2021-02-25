Annika Sorenstam shoots three over on LPGA return after 13 years

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Annika Sorenstam
Annika Sorenstam retired in 2008 and is third on the all-time list of LPGA titles with 72
LPGA Gainbridge Championship leaderboard
-7 L Ko (NZ), -5 N Koerstz Madsen (Den), N Korda (US), -4 Lin Xiyu (Chn), Ko Jin-young (Kor), J Kupcho (USA), G Lopez (Mex), N Broch Larsen (Den), R O'Toole (USA),M Khang (US)
Selected others: +3 A Sorenstam (Swe)

Annika Sorenstam finished three over par in her first round of a Tour event for 13 years at the LPGA Gainbridge Championship in Florida.

Sweden's 10-time major winner, back at 50 having retired aged 37 to start a family, is 10 shots behind leader Lydia Ko who shot a seven-under 65.

Sorenstam is tied for 77th spot and looking to avoid Friday's cut.

Florida-based Sorenstam won the first of her 72 LPGA victories in 1995, two years before Ko was born.

New Zealander Ko, who started the day with an eagle on the opening par-four hole, leads America's Nelly Korda and Denmark's Nanna Koerstz Madsen by two shots.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • An image depicting the features of the BBC Sport app - notifications on a home screen and the home page

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.