Tiger Woods in hospital after car crash, say LA County Sheriff's Department
Last updated on .From the section Golf
Tiger Woods has been taken to hospital following a car crash, says the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
The police department said that it "responded to a single vehicle rollover" accident in which the "vehicle sustained major damage".
American Woods, 45, had to be "extricated from the wreck" in Los Angeles by firefighters and paramedics.
The 15-time golf major winner was then taken to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment for his injuries.
More to follow.