From the section Golf

Tiger Woods has been taken to hospital following a car crash, says the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The police department said external-link that it "responded to a single vehicle rollover" accident in which the "vehicle sustained major damage".

American Woods, 45, had to be "extricated from the wreck" in Los Angeles by firefighters and paramedics.

The 15-time golf major winner was then taken to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment for his injuries.

