Tiger Woods in hospital after car crash, say LA County Sheriff's Department

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Breaking news

Tiger Woods has been taken to hospital following a car crash, says the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The police department saidexternal-link that it "responded to a single vehicle rollover" accident in which the "vehicle sustained major damage".

American Woods, 45, had to be "extricated from the wreck" in Los Angeles by firefighters and paramedics.

The 15-time golf major winner was then taken to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment for his injuries.

More to follow.

