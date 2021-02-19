Last updated on .From the section Golf

McIlroy carded just three birdies in 36 holes at Riviera County Club

Rory McIlroy looks certain to miss his first cut in nearly two years after recording a second-round 76 at the Genesis Invitational in California.

The Northern Irishman carded one birdie, four bogeys and a double bogey to drop down to seven-over-par.

It will be McIlroy's first missed cut since the 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

Overnight leader Sam Burns hit a bogey-free 66 to post 12-under-par and tie the 36-hole tournament record.

Padraig Harrington, competing in his first event since testing positive for Covid-19, will also miss the weekend's play after Europe's Ryder Cup captain shot a 76 to fall to nine-over-par.

Hoping to bounce back after an opening 73, McIlroy dropped a shot at 12, his third hole, and while he responded with a birdie at 13, the four-time major winner let further shots slip at 14, 17 and 18.

After a run of seven straight pars on his back nine, a double-bogey six at the eighth capped a disappointing week for the 31-year-old, who prior to this week held the longest active cut streak on the PGA Tour with 25.

McIlroy will return to action on Thursday at the World Golf Championship event in Florida, which was relocated from Mexico due to the pandemic.