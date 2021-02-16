The fairways of Northern Ireland courses have been empty during the Covid lockdown

The head of the Ulster branch of the Golfing Union of Ireland says some clubs are "struggling significantly" as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Regional manager Kevin Stevens is concerned for the many clubs in Northern Ireland which can't avail of the Sports Sustainability Fund.

"There will be significant financial difficulty for clubs," he said.

"Some of our clubs are really struggling and they need our support at this time to survive."

Stevens is calling for the NI Executive to reopen golf courses "as soon as possible" as it considers lifting certain Covid-19 restrictions from 5 March.

He added: "With the Executive looking to release some of restrictions, particularly the 'Stay at Home' message, we have been in discussions with it about bringing golf back to every golfer in the country.

"From our perspective golf is a safe sport and that has been accepted by all parties, whether from a scientific or sporting background, who are saying golf is a sport that can be played safely.

"And that is the message we are giving the Executive and that the message we want to see them to respond to by allowing golf to be played first as they release restrictions.

"We're saying it should be played at the moment and would like to see it back next week instead of the middle of March, but we understand it will not happen like that."

Stevens also expects there to be a full programme of professional and amateur events this year, although some may be slightly delayed.