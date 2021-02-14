Berger made two eagles in an outstanding final round to win

Pebble Beach Pro-Am final leaderboard (US unless stated) -18: D Berger; -16: M McNealy; -15: P Cantlay, J Spieth; -14: P Casey (Eng), N Lashley Selected others:-13: R Knox (Sco); -10: T Lewis (Eng); -2 B Taylor (Eng)

Jordan Spieth's challenge to win a first tournament since the 2017 Open faltered at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am as Daniel Berger eagled the last to win.

Spieth led at the halfway stage and by two shots after round three.

But he only shot a two-under round of 70 on the final day, as fellow American Berger went round in 65, finishing on 18 under for his fourth PGA Tour title.

The 27-year-old won by two shots from compatriot Maverick McNealy, while England's Paul Casey tied for fifth.

Casey ended the tournament on 14 under, a shot behind Spieth and American Patrick Cantlay. Scotland's Russell Knox was tied for sixth on 13 under after a final round of 70.

'I'll out-work anybody'

Berger has now won four times on the PGA Tour

Berger looked set to have a close-fought battle with compatriot Nate Lashley but his rival needed four putts from 12 feet on the 16th to end the hole with a seven and shatter his hopes of a second Tour win.

But Berger ended in style. It appeared a birdie on the final hole would likely give him the win, but after a long second into the green he converted a 30-foot eagle putt and punched the air while looking to the California sky.

"It's hard to describe," Berger said. "I knew it would be a tight finish and I stepped up with a great drive and maybe the best three-wood I've ever hit in my life.

"The putt was the icing on the cake. It was a great feeling when it went in. It's so hard to win out here. I feel like everything has to come together to win.

"I've tried to get better in every aspect of my game and feel like I've accomplished that. I'm not the most talented guy out here and don't hit it the furthest, but I'll out-work anybody so that's my biggest weapon."

Spieth, who has suffered a loss of form since winning his third major title at the 2017 Open, can at least take comfort from his second top-five finish in as many weeks.

The 27-year-old was fourth at the Phoenix Open last week, his first top-20 finish since the Memorial Tournament last July.

Spieth ended 2017 at number two in the world, but started 2021 ranked 82nd.