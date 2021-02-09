Last updated on .From the section Golf

Annika Sorenstam played in the celebrity field at the Tournament of Champions in Orlando in January

Annika Sorenstam will contest her first Tour event in 13 years at the LPGA Gainbridge Championship in Florida.

Sweden's 10-time major winner, who won 72 LPGA events and 90 titles in all worldwide, retired in 2008.

Florida-based Sorenstam stepped away from the sport to start a family.

"I've thought about it since I heard the event was coming to Lake Nona, where we have lived for years," said Sorenstam. "The members keep asking me to play and I figured, why not?"

The Gainbridge LPGA takes place at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club, Orlando, between 25 and 28 February.

Sorenstam, 50, added that, "schedule permitting", she intends to participate in the US Senior Women's Open in August.

The Swede played her first Tour event in 1993 - and in 2003, she became the first woman to play in a men's PGA Tour event for 58 years.