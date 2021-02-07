Phoenix Open: Brooks Koepka shoots closing 65 to secure victory

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Brooks Koepka
Koepka, who last won on the PGA Tour in 2019, shot rounds of 68, 66, 66 and 65 on the way to victory
Phoenix Open - final leaderboard
-19 B Koepka (US); -18 K Lee (Kor), X Schauffele (US); -17 C Ortiz (Mex), J Spieth (US), S Stricker (US); -16 M NeSmith (US), A Putnam (US), S Scheffler (US)
Selected others: -14 L Oosthuizen (SA), -13 R McIlroy, J Rahm (Spa)
Leaderboard

American Brooks Koepka carded a final-round 65 to secure victory at the Phoenix Open.

The four-time major winner made two eagles, three birdies and one bogey in his six-under-par round as he finished on 19 under overall at TPC Scottsdale.

South Korea's Kyoung-Hoon Lee (68) and American Xander Schauffele (71) tied for second, one shot behind.

Schauffele had led overnight with Jordan Spieth, who finished on 17 under after a closing 72.

American James Hahn was in a promising position at the turn but shot four bogeys in his final eight holes, finishing with a 69 which left him 15 under for the tournament.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy finished six shots behind winner Koepka after a final-round 64.

"I love this place. This golf course is always fun. It feels good," said Koepka, who hit three birdies and an eagle on the back nine.

"I like the way I finished it off - I hit a lot of quality shots down the stretch.

"To hit golf shots like I'm accustomed to seeing and when the pressure is on is a good feeling."

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • An image depicting the features of the BBC Sport app - notifications on a home screen and the home page

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.