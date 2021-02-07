Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy left himself with too much work to do to catch the leaders

Rory McIlroy ended the Phoenix Open six shots behind winner Brooks Koepka after a final round of 64 at TPC Scottsdale.

The Northern Irishman sat 12 shots back after Saturday's close of play.

However the 31-year-old sunk nine birdies in his final round to shoot seven under par and finish tied for 13th in Arizona.

Four-time major winner Koepka triumphed by one shot after a final-day charge of 65 and the American finished the tournament 19 under par.

American duo Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele led overnight but both players fell away on the final day after final rounds of 72 and 71 respectively.

Spieth, who hit a spectacular 61 on Saturday, struggled to carry his form over from the previous day while Schauffele ended the round level par and tied for second.

South Korea's Kyoung-Hoon Lee joined the American, one shot ahead of Spieth, Mexico's Carlos Ortiz and US Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker.

Already well out of contention heading into the final round, McIlroy hit five birdies and one bogey on the front nine as the former world number one played at his imperious best.

Four more birdies in the final five holes ended his tournament on a high but McIlroy was left to rue leaving himself with too much work to do after a disappointing 70 on Saturday.

Despite the global pandemic, a reduced daily crowd of 5,000 spectators attended the Arizona tournament, which is traditionally renowned for a raucous atmosphere with it being staged over the Super Bowl weekend.