Cormac Sharvin's performance earns him crucial Race to Dubai points and should boost his world ranking which is currently 406th

Northern Ireland's Cormac Sharvin completed an encouraging week at the Saudi International after a closing 68 left him in a share of 21st spot.

Sharvin's performance will earn him crucial Race to Dubai points after a European Tour finish only bettered by his 15th spot at the 2019 Irish Open.

The county Down man's seven-under-par total left him eight behind Dustin Johnson, who repeated his 2019 win.

Defending champion Graeme McDowell finished tied 66th on one over par.

McDowell carded the his best round of the week with a closing 68 but it was another disappointing tournament for the 41-year-old after he squeezed into the weekend action on the cut mark of level par before losing more ground with a 73 on Saturday.

The 2010 US Open champion's first European Tour victory in six years 12 months ago moved him back into the world's top 50 but the 41-year-old has struggled for form since tournament golf returned last summer after the first lockdown.

McDowell carded five birdies and three bogeys in Sunday's round.

Sharvin, who went into this week placed 406th in the world rankings, birdied his fourth hole before dropping a shot at the ninth but moved up the field with further gains at the 13th and 15th.

The Ardglass man finished top Irishman with Open champion Shane Lowry two further back in a share of 29th point on five under after a closing 71.

Despite some indifferent putting, world number one Johnson clinched his second victory in the tournament in three years as a closing 68 left him on 15 under and two clear of Justin Rose and Tony Finau.

Johnson was also runner-up to McDowell in last year's event.