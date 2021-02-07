Last updated on .From the section Golf

Dustin Johnson also won the inaugural Saudi International in 2019

Saudi International - final leaderboard -15 D Johnson (US); -13 J Rose (Eng), T Finau (US); -12 C Hill (Sco), V Perez (Fra); -11 R Fox (NZ), V Hovland (Nor), T Hatton (Eng), R Hojgaard (Den); - 10 T Pieters (Ger), G Coetzee (SA) Selected others: -9 S Garcia (Spa), P Casey (Eng), D Horsey (Eng); -8 I Poulter (Eng), B DeChambeau (US), M Kaymer (Ger); - 7 S Gallagher (Sco); -6 S Brown (Sco), T Fleetwood (Eng); -1 P Mickelson (US); +1 G McDowell (NI)

World number one Dustin Johnson won the Saudi International by two shots from his American compatriot Tony Finau and England's Justin Rose.

Johnson, 34, retained his composure with a final-round 68 to clinch the title for the second time in three years as he finished on 15 under par.

"I'm really excited about the rest of the year," said the Masters champion.

Rose set the clubhouse target after a five-under 65, with Scot Calum Hill and France's Victor Perez a shot behind.

Johnson had taken a two-shot lead into the final round but struggled on the greens and was caught by Finau when he made a hat-trick of birdies from the 11th.

However, Johnson edged back in front with a birdie on the 13th while Finau dropped shots on the 16th and 17th.

Johnson also dropped a shot on the 16th to see his lead cut to one, but a massive tee shot on the next and a pitch to two feet set up a decisive birdie.

"I saw the leaderboard a little bit, the guys were playing well but I kept giving myself a lot of chances," said Johnson.

Scotland's Hill, who only gained entry as the first reserve, claimed his highest-ever cheque of £160,000.

Players have defended their participation in the Saudi International following criticism from human rights groups who say the country is using sport to bury its human rights record.