Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy plays a shot on the second hole at the Phoenix Open on Saturday

Rory McIlroy fired a one-under-par 70 in the third round of the Phoenix Open to lie 12 shots behind leaders Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele.

The world number six from Northern Ireland is on six under and in a tie for 36th place at TPC Scottsdale.

McIlroy carded birdies on the second and 18th holes with his only dropped shot coming at the third.

Spieth shot a superb 61 in Arizona while fellow US player and overnight leader Schauffele posted a 65.

They are a three shots clear of another American Scottie Scheffler and Korea's Kyoung-Hoon Lee, who both went round in 66.

Louis Oosthuizen (63) and Justin Thomas (64) are a further stroke back on 14 under going into Sunday's final round.

US Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker, who is attempting to become the oldest winner in PGA Tour history at 53, remains in contention on 13 under.

Despite the global pandemic, a reduced daily crowd of 5,000 spectators is being allowed in the Arizona tournament, which is normally renowned for a raucous atmosphere with it being staged over the Super Bowl weekend.