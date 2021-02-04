Rory McIlroy is playing in the TPC Scotsdale event for the first time

Rory McIlroy is seven off the clubhouse pace at the Phoenix Open after a one-under-par 70 which included three dropped shots in his first two holes.

Playing in the TPC Scotsdale event for the first time, the former world number one double bogeyed his first hole and squandered a further shot at the next.

But three birdies before the turn got him back to level par and he improved to two under before a late bogey.

World number 203 Matthew NeSmith of the US was the early leader after a 63.

The 27-year-old leader's best finish on the PGA Tour was a sixth at last year's Puerto Rico Open while he shared eighth spot at this season's Shriners Hospitals Open in November.

After starting at the 10th like McIlroy, NeSmith went to the turn in a six-under-par 30 shots helped by an eagle three at the par-five 13th.

His second nine wasn't quite as spectacular but he did manage birdies at the third and sixth as he signed for his 63 which left him leading by one in the clubhouse from other US players Nate Lashley and Sam Burns.

McIlroy's awful start

McIlroy got off to an awful start as his opening tee shot put him in trouble and failed to get up and down from a greenside bunker as he took six.

After another errant tee shot at his second hole, he missed a six-foot par putt before he got a break at the par-five 13th as he managed to find the green with his second shot despite another pushed drive to the waste area in Arizona.

Another par-five birdie at the 15th - despite his tee shot ending in a huge divot - and long putt at the short 16th saw him get back to level par but while he improved to two under on his second nine, he missed a six-foot birdie chance at the fourth before dropping a stroke at his penultimate hole.

McIlroy revealed on Wednesday that the embedded ball incident at last week's Farmers Insurance Open was the result of a volunteer stepping on it during a search but not telling him and also said in his media conference that the governing bodies' proposed rule changes to reduce distance in golf "reeked of self-importance".

World number Xander Schauffele, one of McIlroy's playing partners, shot a 66 which was matched by matched by another American Tom Hoge.

Spain's world number two Jon Rahm was among the later starters who also included Ireland's Padraig Harrington.

Despite the global pandemic, a reduced daily crowd of 5,000 spectators is being allowed in the Arizona tournament which is normally renowned for a raucous atmosphere with it being staged over the Super Bowl weekend.