Last updated on .From the section Golf

McDowell is nine shots off the lead after an up-and-down opening round

Graeme McDowell is nine shots off the lead as the Northern Irishman began his Saudi International defence with a level-par 70.

McDowell carded three birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey in the windy afternoon conditions.

England's David Horsey leads by one from Scotland's Stephen Gallacher after a flawless nine-under-par 61.

Bernd Wiesberger is third with US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau one of six players four shots off the pace.

World number one Dustin Johnson, the winner in 2019, is alongside Lee Westwood and Tyrrell Hatton on three-under with five-time major winner Phil Mickelson a shot further back.

McDowell, who ended a near six-year wait for a European Tour victory in this event last year, was one of several afternoon starters to battle windier conditions at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

After an opening nine that included one birdie and one bogey, McDowell started strongly on the back nine by picking up shots at the 10th and 12th.

However, the 2010 US Open champion found water with his approach to 13, leading to a double-bogey six before he dropped another shot at the 15th.

McDowell closed with a birdie on the par-five 18th to leave him nine shots off four-time European Tour winner Horsey, who capitalised on benign morning conditions to shoot a second-nine 28.

Horsey would have become the second player in European Tour history to card a 59 had he eagled the 18th, but had to settle for par and a 61, tying Dustin Johnson's course record.

Ardglass native Cormac Sharvin and Shane Lowry matched McDowell's 70 while Paul Dunne faces a fight to make the cut after a 73.