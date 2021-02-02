McDowell (left) was a non-playing vice-captain at the 2018 Ryder Cup in France

Graeme McDowell says making Padraig Harrington's European Ryder Cup team is a "massive priority" for him in 2021.

McDowell has played in golf's biennial showpiece tournament four times and contributed to three straight wins for Europe in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

The 41-year-old believes he is "good enough to play" to qualify for the event, which will be held in September at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin

"Look, the Ryder Cup is a priority, of course it is," said McDowell.

"Because if I can get myself on the team at Whistling Straits, it means I've achieved the things I want to achieve this year: Playing well, winning tournaments, competing in the big events, winning big events.

"I'm in the frame, so I have to believe that I'm good enough to play and I do believe that I'm good enough to play.

"I don't like using the word rebuild because I'm not really rebuilding. I feel I've hit a lot of balls the last couple months. I'm moving back in the right direction."

McDowell was a non-playing vice-captain in 2018 as Thomas Bjorn's European side thrashed the United States 17½-10½ at Le Golf National in France.

And were he to miss out on qualification this time around, 2010 US Open champion McDowell admits he would love to be "alongside" Harrington in a non-playing capacity in Wisconsin.

Of amore immediate concern is McDowell's European Tour season, which he hopes to kickstart this week with the defence of his Saudi International title having ended a near six-year wait for a European Tour victory at the 2020 tournament.

McDowell finished two strokes clear of Dustin Johnson to capture the 2020 Saudi International title

This week's event features a star-studded field, including American quartet Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau and Patrick Reed, but McDowell feels as though returning to a course which he has conquered can help him rediscover his best form.

"When you come to a place with good memories, it's easy to visualise yourself being successful around a place when you've played well," said the 11-time European Tour winner, who is coming off the back of two missed cuts in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

"I think that's one of the big things missing for me right now is that little bit of confidence and belief in my ability to make enough birdies to score well to compete.

"So I'd love to try and find something this week. It's been a disappointing Middle East so far. Missed by a few last week in Dubai. Would dearly love to play well this week and get my season kicked off."

McDowell added: "I'm excited. I think I can have a good year. I feel motivated and I feel healthy and like I say, that Ryder Cup carrot is out there dangling.

"This time last year when I was sitting here, it felt a long, distant kind of dream. I feel like when I won here last year, it became very achievable for me."