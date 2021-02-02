Robert MacIntyre finished five strokes behind Paul Casey at the Dubai Desert Classic

Robert MacIntyre says breaking into the world top 50 is "a great achievement" but sees no reason why he cannot push higher and reach the top 10.

It follows the Scot's third place at the Dubai Desert Classic, where he was "disappointed" not to win.

That nevertheless moved McIntyre to 44 in the rankings, making him the world's highest-placed left-hander.

"Breaking into the top 50 means everything; it's a stepping stone to where we're trying to go," he said.

"I've just got to keep trusting in what I'm doing. I feel that I've got the right team around me to achieve what I want to and, if I can keep on trusting them and they keep on trusting me, I'll just shoot for the stars."

MacIntyre currently ranks higher than any other Scot - and notable players like Tiger Woods and Bubba Watson.

Asked about the possibility of reaching the top 10 as he prepares for the start of the Saudi International on Thursday, he said: "I don't see any reason why not, but I've got a long, long way to go before that's achieved.

"I know that my good golf can stand up. I'm only 24, I've got a long career ahead and if I can keep producing good golf then honestly I couldn't put a number on it.

"It's been fun so far and hopefully we can just keep improving."

MacIntyre pointed out that being in the top 50 means he receives invitations to more prestigious tournaments and is aiming for a place at the US Masters in April.

"That's been my target for the last year and a half," he said. "Okay, I've jumped inside the top 50 in the world, but we've still got a few months to go before that's fully locked in."

Desert Classic winner Paul Casey revealed he would love to see MacIntyre in the European team at this year's Ryder Cup.

"If I don't play in big major tournaments like the Masters then, realistically, I'm not going to be on that team," MacIntyre admitted.

"I know the tournaments I need to be playing in and I'm giving it every shot I can."