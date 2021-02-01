Patrick Reed scrutinised more than Rory McIlroy over drop because of reputation

By Iain CarterBBC golf correspondent

comments128

Patrick Reed replacing his ball during Sunday's final round
Patrick Reed replaced his ball under the watchful guidance of a rules official during Sunday's final round

Patrick Reed is celebrating the most commanding win of his career but few observers view this superb victory, achieved on a tough US Open course, in such glowing terms.

It does not matter how well a remodelled swing stands up while closing out a top triumph on the PGA Tour if there are question marks over the player's integrity, even when the golfer followed the rules to the letter.

Indeed, in the third round incident that has become the latest controversy to blight Reed's chequered career, he followed similar protocols as the untainted Rory McIlroy did in a separate occurrence in the same round.

But Reed is at the centre of another rules rumpus and the chat in the locker room "isn't great" according to one of his leading competitors. At the same time no one is calling McIlroy's character into question.

This is because reputation does matter.

Reed has previous, while McIlroy is remembered for his sense of fair play. A prime example came when the Northern Irishman gave himself a worse lie than he needed to while replacing his ball during last year's US PGA at Harding Park.

"I've never tried to get away with anything out here," McIlroy said after finishing tied 16th, eight shots behind the American winner last Sunday.

"In golf you'd rather be on the wrong side of the rules than the right side of them because that's just what our game's about. Our game is about integrity and it's about doing the right thing."

Reed, meanwhile, is viewed in the way a wary shopkeeper regards a posse of school kids approaching the pic-n-mix counter. His every move is scrutinised.

This is the prism in which last Saturday's incident in the greenside rough of the 10th hole of Torrey Pines' South Course has to be viewed, even though Reed acted entirely within the rules.

He marked and picked up his ball which he believed was embedded in the ground and therefore entitled him to a free drop. He, like McIlroy, could not see that his ball had actually bounced into its final resting position.

"No, I didn't see it bounce," answered a ball spotter as Reed approached her. According to rule 16.3 "your ball is embedded only if it is in its own pitch-mark made as a result of your previous stroke and part of your ball is below the ground".

The PGA Tour tweeted the entire incidentexternal-link and subsequently did the same with McIlroy's,external-link which occurred on the 18th hole. There was only one difference, McIlroy did not call over an official to inspect the indentation, while Reed did.

Under the rules, which were updated in 2019, players are expected to "make a reasonable judgement" when taking relief, which Reed can argue he did. Yet he still finds himself in the dock of golf's court of judgement.

"It's guilt by association," a leading referee told me. "The new rules allow you to do this without even notifying your partners which he did (as did McIlroy) so he did more than he had to.

"I said when this rule change came out, it would bite us and here we are."

The "reasonable judgement" element gives scope for different interpretations, which contributes greatly to the furore that followed Reed's drop which led to a successful up and down to save par.

"I would not create a situation like that," said Xander Schauffele, who believes the PGA Tour is protecting Reed. "If my ball's embedded, I usually will wait and call someone and kind of wait until everyone's on the same page."

Schauffele, who finished in a tie for second five shots behind, added: "He did everything by the book according to the official and everyone stood there.

"The talk amongst the boys isn't great, I guess, but he's protected by the Tour and that's all that matters, I guess."

It is a withering assessment from a potential Ryder Cup team-mate of the man they call "Captain America".

"I texted or talked to 15 to 20 current or past tour players, some of them hall of fame members," pundit Brandel Chamblee told the Golf Channel.

"Not a single player was in defence of what Patrick Reed did. This is in direct conflict with what PGA Tour and USGA rules officials are saying."

Reed is golf's modern day villain and incidents such as the two-shot penalty he received for improving his lie at the 2019 Hero Challenge are not forgotten.

There have been other instances which mean his wins, including victory in the 2018 Masters and last year's World Golf Championships event in Mexico, are not celebrated as widely as they are for other players.

More than any other top golfer, Reed needs to be seen to be playing by the rules and, over and above that, in the spirit of those rules and this is where this incident is most troublesome.

The cameras were on him because he was leading the tournament and he was inspecting a lie that only he could see.

When he picked up his ball he held it in the palm of his hand, not by finger and thumb to ensure everyone could see that he was not attempting to clean it. He followed the rulebook but not best practice.

That is not wise for a man with the reputation he has acquired.

There was not an ounce of regret when he was later informed that his ball had in fact bounced rather than embedding directly when it landed. Reed acknowledged it could not have lodged in its own pitch-mark in that scenario.

For him it was enough that he had followed the rules. "All I can really do is focus on today," he said after lifting the trophy.

"And just listen to what the rules officials said and they said that I didn't do anything incorrect." In golf, unlike many other sports, that threshold is simply not high enough.

Reed played brilliantly to beat a top field by five shots. He should be lauded for the threat he promises to be in the majors, Olympics and Ryder Cup this year but the narrative is unsurprisingly elsewhere.

No one wants to be asked whether they cheated en route to victory. That's what happened to Reed on Sunday night even though he broke no rules.

It is because he plays a game that demands doing more than just following the rule book, a lesson it seems the 30-year-old Texan has yet to fully learn.





128 comments

  • I guess the key thing here is that the ball spotter allegedly said they didn't "see it" bounce which is not the same as saying "it didn't bounce". With that element of doubt Reed should have waited for an official. If he had asked for the referee before he moved the ball that would have been the correct procedure under the circumstances.

    • The Flying Dutchman replied:
      Why wait? The Rules are clear that he doesn't have to.

      It isn't up to the player to make new rules up as he goes around the course.

      When Joe Bloggs is out on his Sunday Medal, will he call for a Rules Official?

      One set of rules for ALL golfers. Unless Local Rules are in place that is.

      Live with it. Don't let your personal prejudices cloud the scenario. Or call McIlroy out as a cheat too.

  • He has got a reputation, but on this occasion I kind of feel for him, he was told by the ball spotter it didn't bounce, could he have handled it better? Definitely, but the rules official was happy so that should be the end of it.

    • morbhoy replied:
      The ball spotter didn’t say that the ball didn’t bounce, she said she didn’t see it bounce, big difference.
      If he had half a brain he would have waited for an official, perhaps with the same result but no sense of gaming the rules.

  • If you make rules that when followed to the letter cause controversy you have only yourself to blame. I’m no fan of Reed and he hasn’t done himself any favours but it’s a bit rich him being criticised for following rules.

  • We golfers know when a ball in plugged or not, and if that ball bounced up about a foot, how can it possibly be plugged when it fell back from about a foot? Reed knew it wasn't plugged, yes deep down in the grass but not plugged. The rules official got it wrong but I think he was influenced by Reed.

    • twinprime replied:
      You haven't played much it seems.

  • He has a reputation now so everything he does comes under the spotlight. I don't think, on this occasion, did anything wrong. The people walking alongside the fairway said the ball didn't bounce. I also think the Sky commentators love to stir the pot too!

  • For me The Rules Committee left themselves wide open to exploitation...

    • The Flying Dutchman replied:
      Why, they ALL abode by the Rules.

  • He has a poor "track record" and given a number of pro's felt he was wrong regardless of rules officials statements that is worrying.... why not wait for official to confirm embedded? Then no room for doubt, otherwise the "critics" could say he "created" dent when recovering ball so official would see - how many times does a bounce leave an indent? His fellow pros including Zander felt same!

  • When told by the ball spotter that she hadn’t seen it bounce, he followed to rules guidance. It is this sort of thing that puts people off golf, he didn’t break any rules and others get their knickers in a twist.
    I joined my club in 1992 , back then , you had to wear a tie in the bar after 7pm unless the captain was present and gave permission not to. Utter madness.

    • Dr Hfuhruhurr replied:
      Not quite clear how the rule about wearing a tie in the bar after 7 pm relates to the rules of golf.

  • Once a cheat, rightly or wrongly, you are tarred with this for the rest of your life. Reed has 'history' and will never lose the tag.

    • Robbo replied:
      ...and that is the problem with golf. Bigoted to the core.

  • You can tell when a ball is embedded. you may need to lift the ball to tell; but you can tell. If the rules official looked at the 'indentation' and said it was embedded - it was. It can be embedded from a 300 yard drive or a 2 foot bounce if the ground is soft enough.

  • Why don't the authorities introduce something like VAR? That's worked a treat!

    • kevirl replied:
      The officials have walkie talkies and can ask for TV coverage to be reviewed so they'd have seen both balls bounced, Reed and rory cheated there isn't really much debate after seeing both balls bounce.

  • As usual in the reporting of sporting events and stars the media are more interested in controversy than they are in celebrating performance. Patrick Reeds golf throughout this tournament was superb, particularly his short game. Everything he did was within the Rules of Golf. My admiration and congratulations go to Mr Reed for a stunning performance/

  • Golf is a game all about integrity, something which Reed seems to lack. A shame really as he is undoubtedly a phenomenal golfer who doesn't need to break any rules, I think it's just the type of person he is.

  • Reed has made his own reputation, from collage days through to his pro career. If you have seen the incident where he improved his lie in the bunker (not just once) then it is easy to conclude he is not above indiscretions.
    Such a shame because as a golfer his skill levels are excellent, but his credibility is, at present, shot to pieces.
    Maybe he should play with Mr Ex-President? Two peas etc

  • Reed has a lot of bottle and unlike Mcilroy thrives under pressure. There has however been far too many cases of dodgy behaviour from Reed for there to be nothing in it. It first came to the attention of the golf authorities while he was at college, when even his own teammates called him out for cheating.

  • I am not particularly a fan of Reed but think that part of the reason that Reed has a "questionable reputation" is that he does not trust the media and is not open to them, in contrast to Rory etc who love the attention. Reed could have handled the situation better, but didn't break the rules. It seems to me like he mostly needs to get more media savvy and realise how things will be played.

    • Champ20ns replied:
      The media hated Faldo for that reason.

      If a player is not interested in all the media stuff, they're gonna get that negative reputation if their name's not Tiger Woods.

  • Trial by tv, nothing wrong here, golf is the most honest of sports, another naff report from the BBC

    • Champ20ns replied:
      When Tiger's not playing they need to find something to talk about.

  • His ball was very deeply buried considering it had bounced and given the ball spotter's assurance that it hadn't bounced, Reed probably felt he was safe and genuinely thought it had plugged. The rules official then inspected the lie forensically and declared that the ball was lying in an indentation which meant a free drop (whether it had bounced or not). Reed is more appreciated in the UK.

    • Paul replied:
      'the ball was lying in an indentation which meant a free drop'. That's not correct, the rules say "your ball is embedded only if it is in its own pitch-mark made as a result of your previous stroke". It's not a free drop if it rolls into an existing mark. It's just tough luck.

  • Having watched a 4 minute video of the incident (thank you ESPN), his behaviour was a bit odd.

    He was told by the spotter she hadn't seen it bounce, said to playing partners he was going to check it and then marked and picked up the ball pretty quickly. He then called the official who checked the spot and said he felt a lip so the drop was fine. He was able to drop in a much nicer spot of grass

  • I'm not a fan of Reed, and it's pretty obvious that his PGA colleagues are diving on the opportunity to bury him here.

    But I prefer the idea of players making calls on the course and getting on with the game, like we do, rather than the game grinding to a halt every time a player needs to apply a simple rule. Yes, there will be errors, but better to keep the game moving.

