Golf

Paul Casey won titles in Abu Dhabi in 2007 and 2009

England's Paul Casey won his 15th European Tour title with a four-stroke success at the Dubai Desert Classic.

The 43-year-old led by one shot going into Sunday's final round and a two-under 70 was enough for a 17-under final total.

South Africa's Brandon Stone finished as runner-up with Scotland's Robert MacIntyre a further shot back.

MacIntyre had a share of the lead early on but four bogeys in a row from the seventh saw him drop out of contention.

It was Casey's first European Tour win since the 2019 European Open and it is set to see him rise from 27th to 14th in the new world rankings on Monday.

Birdies at the third and fourth - the latter coming off a difficult lie - helped him start the final round strongly.

Although he made three bogeys after that, three more birdies, including one at the 18th, saw him secure the win.

