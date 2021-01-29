Last updated on .From the section Golf

McIlroy finished third at last week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Rory McIlroy followed up his opening 68 with a 71 to lie four shots off the lead after the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

McIlroy sits five under par in a tie for 14th position after a round which included four birdies and three bogeys.

Norwegian Viktor Hovland birdied five of his first nine holes to take the lead in California.

Starting on the 10th, he reached the turn at four under for the round and picked up three more shots for a 65.

The 23-year-old's solitary dropped shot on the tough South Course came at the 15th on a rainy and miserable day.

Hovland moved up 47 places to sit at the top of a stacked leaderboard at nine under and enjoy a one-shot lead going into the weekend.

He finished his round after play resumed following a suspension of about an hour due to wind and rain on the blufftop municipal course overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Six players, including Jon Rahm and joint overnight leader Patrick Reed, are tied for second on eight under, with the American only able to card a par 72.

A group of three are a shot further back, including Robby Shelton who went round in 64, while the other overnight leader Alex Noren fell 10 places after his round of 74.

McIlroy played his second round of the two-course event over the North Course.