Last updated on .From the section Golf

Graeme McDowell won the Saudi International almost exactly a year ago but has struggled since golf returned after the first lockdown

Graeme McDowell's struggle for form continued at the Dubai Desert Classic on Thursday as an opening four-over-par 76 left him 12 off the pace.

McDowell moved back into world's top 50 a year ago by winning in Saudi Arabia but he has been off form since golf's return after the first lockdown.

The 41-year-old's only birdie came at the 18th as his round left him 12 behind South Africa's Richard Sterne.

McDowell's card left him sharing 115th place and looking set to miss the cut.

The world number 87 wasn't the only high-profile player to struggle in the Emirates as last week's Abu Dhabi Championship winner Tyrrell Hatton could also only manage a 76.

Open Champion Shane Lowry was the best of the Irish as he carded a 70 with Europe's Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington on 71.

Sterne, 39, hit nine birdies as his 64 left him one ahead of US player Kurt Kitayama with the leader's compatriot Justin Harding and former Masters champion Sergio Garcia two off the pace.