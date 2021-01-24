Last updated on .From the section Golf

Jessica Korda's win gave her a sixth LPGA title

Tournament of Champions final leaderboard -24 J Korda (US), D Kang (US); -22 N Korda (US); -13 I Chun (Kor) Selected: -11 G Hall (Eng); -8 B Law; -7 M Reid (Eng)

Jessica Korda claimed a dramatic play-off victory to win the LPGA Tour's Tournament of Champions in Florida.

Korda, who shot a 60 in the third round, carded 66 in the fourth round to finish at the top of the leaderboard on 24 under with Danielle Kang.

Kang was the overnight leader by two shots and hit a final round of 68.

Korda then sank a 25-foot putt birdie on the first play-off hole to beat fellow American Kang to the victory and claim her sixth LPGA title.

"It's amazing," said Korda. "It's been a crazy week."

Korda and her sister Nelly, who was third on 22 under, are the daughters of Czech former tennis player Petr Korda.

England's Georgia Hall shot a 66 to finish on 11 under, while compatriot Bronte Law's 63 helped her to eight under.

Mel Reid, Hall's compatriot, shot a final round 70 to end the tournament on seven under.