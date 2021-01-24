Last updated on .From the section Golf

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, final leaderboard -18 T Hatton (Eng); -14 J Scrivener (Aus); -13 R McIlroy (NI); -12 R Cabrera Bello (Spa); -11 M Warren (Sco), D Lipsky (US); -10 T Fleetwood (Eng), F Zanotti (Par), C Paisley (Eng), M Wallace (Eng) Selected : -6 D Willett (Eng), S Jamieson (Sco), R MacIntyre, S Gallacher (Sco); -5 A Sullivan (Eng), A Rai (Eng); -4 C Shinkwin (Eng), R Bland (Eng), D Drysdale; -3 M Southgate; -2 C Hill (Sco), J Morrison (Eng), -1 J Smith (Eng); Par O Wilson (Eng), M Armitage (Eng), G Forrest (Sco) +1 J Rose (Eng), R Rock (Eng); +3 L Westwood (Eng)

England's Tyrell Hatton overturned Rory McIlroy's overnight lead to win the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship by four shots.

Hatton began the final round one behind Northern Ireland's McIlroy but the world number nine posted a bogey-free six-under 66 to win on 18 under.

Australian Jason Scrivener also shot a 66 - and was seven-under for his back nine - to finish second on 14 under.

World number six McIlroy birdied the last to close with a level-par 72 and claim third spot on 13 under.

Englishmen Tommy Fleetwood, Chris Paisley and Matt Wallace ended the championship tied sixth on 10 under alongside Paraguay's Fabrizio Zanotti, one shot behind Scotland's Marc Warren and David Lipsky of the United States.

More to follow.