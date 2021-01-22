Last updated on .From the section Golf

Jessica Korda's 60 is the first on the LPGA Tour since Paula Creamer in 2008

Jessica Korda carded only the fifth 60 in LPGA Tour history with her third round at the Tournament of Champions.

The American's 11-under-par round included one eagle and nine birdies without any dropped shots in Florida.

It was the first 60 shot on the LPGA Tour since 2008 when Paula Creamer achieved the score.

Korda's exploits catapulted her into second place in the tournament with a score of 19-under, which is two off leader Danielle Kang.

American Kang carded an eight-under-par 63 and is yet to drop a shot all week.

Jessica Korda and her sister Nelly, who is third on 15-under, are the daughters of former Czech tennis player Petr Korda.