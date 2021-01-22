Last updated on .From the section Golf

Hatton has made three eagles in his opening 31 holes

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, second-round leaderboard -12 T Hatton (Eng)*; -7 R McIlroy (NI)*, J Scrivener (Aus), J Janewattananond (Tha), R Langasque (Fra)* Selected: -6 T Fleetwood (Eng), M Warren (Sco), M Wallace (Eng)*; -5 C Shinkwin (Eng); -4 S Gallacher (Sco)*; -3 L Westwood (Eng)*; -2 J Rose (Eng), -1 D Willett (Eng), J Thomas (US)* * denotes yet to finish round two

Tyrrell Hatton opened up a five-shot lead at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship before the second round was suspended because of bad light.

The Englishman will complete his round on Saturday morning, having finished the day five-under-par through 13 to move to 12-under for the tournament.

Overnight leader Rory McIlroy is now five shots back having been one-over through 14 holes on day two.

Tommy Fleetwood is six under for the tournament following a second-round 67.

Fleetwood was among those to start early on Friday in order to complete their opening round after fading light also saw day one cut short.

Defending champion Lee Westwood is set to make the cut but is well off the lead on three-under for the tournament with four holes of his second round still to play.

Hatton, who trailed McIlroy by two overnight, made an eagle and four birdies to continue his impressive showing - with a bogey at the third his only dropped shot so far.

Northern Ireland's McIlroy shot a bogey-free 64 on day one and began the second day in similar form, with two birdies in the first three holes.

However, his progress was halted with three bogeys and a double bogey that leave him in a four-way tie for second with four holes left to play.

World number six McIlroy is competing in his first European Tour event in 14 months, in a tournament where he has finished second four times.