Justin Thomas has won one major, the 2017 PGA Championship

Clothing brand Ralph Lauren has ended its sponsorship of world number three Justin Thomas after he used a homophobic slur.

Thomas apologised for the remark, which was made during the third round of the Sentry Tour of Champions in Hawaii earlier this month.

"It's inexcusable," said Thomas, 27.

However, Ralph Lauren said it was "disheartened" by the Ryder Cup player's use of "language which is entirely inconsistent with our values".

Confirming it was ending its sponsorship with the player, the company added: external-link "While we acknowledge he has apologised and recognises the severity of his words, he is a paid ambassador of our brand and his actions conflict with the inclusive culture we strive to uphold."

It said it hoped Thomas "does the hard and necessary work in order to partner with us again".

Television microphones picked up the American's remark after he missed a five-foot par putt on the fourth hole.

The PGA Tour is expected to fine the former world number one for his conduct.