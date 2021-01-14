Last updated on .From the section Golf

Mehaffey is 17th in the women's amateur rankings

County Down's Olivia Mehaffey will return to the Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship for the second time in the spring.

Mehaffey, 17th in the world amateur rankings, finished tied for 23rd at the inaugural 2019 event.

She was among the field at last month's US Open in Houston but missed the cut after rounds of 77 and 71.

The 23-year-old postponed her move into the professional game last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mehaffey had planned to compete in the LPGA Qualifying School, which was scheduled to take place across three stages in California, Florida and North Carolina from August until September, before the pandemic led to major changes in the golfing calendar.

Despite the uncertainty of last year, Mehaffey's 2021 is off to a bright start with an invitation to return to the famous course at Augusta.

The home of the Masters, which did not allow female members until 2012, hosted the tournament for the first time two years ago, in which Mehaffey ended five-over through 54 holes.