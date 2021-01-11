Last updated on .From the section Golf

The Tournament of Champions was Harris English's third PGA Tour win

Tournament of Champions final leaderboard -25 English (US)*, Niemann (Chi); -24 Thomas (US); -23 Palmer (US); -21 Schauffele (US), Im (Kor); -20 DeChambeau (US), Rahm (Spa), Morikawa (US) Selected others: -16 Laird (Sco) *English wins at first extra hole Full leaderboard

American Harris English claimed his first PGA Tour victory in seven years by winning the Tournament of Champions.

He holed a six-foot birdie putt to edge out Joaquin Niemann at Kapalua, Hawaii, after both finished on 25 under.

Defending champion Justin Thomas came third on 24 under and said Saturday's incident in which he was heard using a homophobic slur had played on his mind.

"I made a terrible judgment call," Thomas told Golf Channel. "It definitely was a distraction."

English, 31, carded a four-under 69 in the final round at the Plantation Course with Chilean Niemann, 22, shooting 64.

World number three Thomas, who shot 68 on Sunday, was picked up by a television microphone using the slur on Saturday after missing a putt on the fourth hole. He later apologised.