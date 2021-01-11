Tournament of Champions: Harris English wins play-off against Joaquin Niemann

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Harris English makes a putt
The Tournament of Champions was Harris English's third PGA Tour win
Tournament of Champions final leaderboard
-25 English (US)*, Niemann (Chi); -24 Thomas (US); -23 Palmer (US); -21 Schauffele (US), Im (Kor); -20 DeChambeau (US), Rahm (Spa), Morikawa (US)
Selected others: -16 Laird (Sco)
*English wins at first extra hole
Full leaderboard

American Harris English claimed his first PGA Tour victory in seven years by winning the Tournament of Champions.

He holed a six-foot birdie putt to edge out Joaquin Niemann at Kapalua, Hawaii, after both finished on 25 under.

Defending champion Justin Thomas came third on 24 under and said Saturday's incident in which he was heard using a homophobic slur had played on his mind.

"I made a terrible judgment call," Thomas told Golf Channel. "It definitely was a distraction."

English, 31, carded a four-under 69 in the final round at the Plantation Course with Chilean Niemann, 22, shooting 64.

World number three Thomas, who shot 68 on Sunday, was picked up by a television microphone using the slur on Saturday after missing a putt on the fourth hole. He later apologised.

FA Cup bannerFA Cup footer

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • An image depicting the features of the BBC Sport app - notifications on a home screen and the home page

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.