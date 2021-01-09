Last updated on .From the section Golf

Justin Thomas is tied for fifth with one round to play in Hawaii

World number three Justin Thomas has apologised for using a homophobic slur during the third round of the Sentry Tour of Champions in Hawaii.

Television microphones picked up the American's remark after he missed a five-foot par putt on the fourth hole.

In a statement, the PGA Tour said his comment was "unacceptable" and the former world number one is expected to be fined for his conduct.

"It's inexcusable. First off, I just apologise," said Thomas, 27.

"I'm an adult. I'm a grown man, there's absolutely no reason for me to say anything like that. It's terrible. I'm extremely embarrassed.

"It's not who I am, it's not the kind of person that I am or anything that I do.

"Unfortunately, I did it and I have to own up to it and I'm very apologetic."

Thomas is tied for fifth place after finishing his round with a five-under 68.

He is four shots behind co-leaders Harris English and Ryan Palmer, who are on 21 under par with one round to play.