Last updated on .From the section Golf

Greg Norman had been quarantining at his home

Former world number one Greg Norman is out of hospital after suffering from coronavirus symptoms.

The 65-year-old Australian went to hospital on Friday with a mild fever, cough, aches and pains and a headache.

"I am home now after admitting myself to the ER with symptoms very suspicious to what I have read about relating to Covid," Norman posted on Instagram.

The 1986 and 1993 Open champion is now self-isolating at home and awaiting the results of his Covid-19 tests.

He competed in last week's PNC Championship in Orlando with his son, Greg Jr, finishing in a share of ninth.

His son confirmed that he and his wife had tested positive for Covid-19 and were isolating at home.

Norman added: "When I returned from the golf tournament last week I self-quarantined.

"I tested negative under the PGA Tour bubble for the tournament and again another negative test last Tuesday.

"On Wednesday, day four of incubation after being exposed, symptoms raised their ugly head - fever, joint and muscle aches, especially in my back and headaches. Still have most but on a lesser level.

"These are what made me admit myself on Christmas Day as I wanted to know my status to Covid for the health and safety for all around me.

"I had a chest X-ray and blood test where two markers showed up leading the doctor to say, 'Assume you are positive with these symptoms and markers.'

"They released me to continue quarantining at home on medication in our guest house away from the main house."

Norman spent more than 300 weeks at the top of the world rankings and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2001.