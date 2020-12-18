CME Group Tour Championship: Ko Jin-young shoots 66 to win tour finale

Ko Jin-young
Ko Jin-young (right) was the only player to shoot four rounds in the 60s
CME Group Tour Championship final scores
-18 Ko Jin-young (Kor); -13 Kim Sei-young (Kor), Green (Aus); -12 Harigae (US); -11 Lydia Ko, Thompson (US); -10 Hall (Eng), Henderson (Can), Ernst (US)
World number one Ko Jin-young shot a final-round six-under-par 66 to win the LPGA season-finale CME Group Tour Championship in Florida by five shots.

South Korea's Ko, who trailed her compatriot Kim Sei-young by a shot after Saturday's round, pulled away from the pack with five birdies over the last nine holes for 18 under.

Kim and Australia's Hannah Green, who also shot 67, finished tied second.

Georgia Hall was level par for the final round to end on 10 under.

Fellow Englishwoman Charley Hull made a double bogey on the last hole for a 74 to finish at a seven under total.

This was Ko's seventh win on the LPGA Tour, earning her $1.1m (£819,000).

The 25-year-old was last year's LPGA player of the year after winning majors ANA Inspiration and the Evian Championship.

