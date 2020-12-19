Tiger Woods and 11-year-old son Charlie four shots off lead at PNC Championship

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Tiger and Charlie Woods
Charlie Woods' swing has drawn comparisons with his father's
PNC Championship first-round leaderboard
-14 Team Kuchar (US); -12 Team Singh (Fiji); -11 Team Duval (US), Team Lehman (US), Team Norman (US)
Selected others: -10 Team Daly (US), Team Furyk (US), Team O'Meara (US), Team Thomas (US), Team Trevino (US), Team Woods (US)
Full leaderboardexternal-link

Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie are four shots off the lead after the first round of a two-day exhibition event in Florida on Saturday.

Team Woods opened the PNC Championship with a 10-under-par 62 that left them in a share of sixth place.

Charlie Woods eagled the par-five third on his own - the only player on the day to do so - in the scramble format.

He is the youngest competitor in the tournament's 25-year history.

The event is restricted to major champions playing with a family member of their choosing.

Matt Kuchar and his son Cameron, 13, hold a two-shot lead over Vijay Singh and son Qass while Australian Greg Norman and son Greg Jr are a further shot adrift, level with Team Duval and Team Lehman.

Team Woods are making their first appearance at the relaxed end-of-season event in Orlando and were eight under par after nine holes, before a cooler back nine.

View more on twitter

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • An image depicting the features of the BBC Sport app - notifications on a home screen and the home page

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.