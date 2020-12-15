Last updated on .From the section Golf

England's Aaron Rai (left) won the 2020 Scottish Open in October

The Scottish Open is to be held at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian for a third successive year.

Starting on Thursday 8 July, it will be the final tournament ahead of the Open at Royal St George's in Kent the following week.

The Scottish Open will again be part of the lucrative Rolex series with a prize fund of around £7m.

The European Tour has also announced that the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship will return next season.

Having been postponed this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the event will be played again at The Old Course at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns beginning on 30 September - one week after the Ryder Cup in Wisconsin.

One other Scottish event is the Hero Open, scheduled for the first week in August at The Fairmont St Andrews.