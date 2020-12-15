Last updated on .From the section Golf

Lee Westwood won the Race to Dubai title in the final European Tour event of 2020 on Sunday

The European Tour's 2021 schedule has 18 tournaments postponed or cancelled in 2020 returning to the calendar.

There will be four premium events each worth $8m - the Abu Dhabi Championship in January, July's Scottish Open near North Berwick, the PGA Championship at Wentworth in September and the season-ending Tour Championship in Dubai.

There will be at least eight tournaments staged in the UK.

They include the British Masters, English Open and Wales Open.

There are also plans for a co-sanctioned UK event with the Ladies European Tour and LPGA Tour at the end of July.

"There is no question that the challenge of reshaping our 2020 season in many ways informed our approach to 2021," said European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley.

"One of the key learnings was to group events together in terms of their geographical location to create a more travel-friendly season for our members. That is reflected in numerous concentrations of event locations."