Connor Syme was in his first season back on the main European Tour

Connor Syme has praised the "amazing" European Tour for restarting the season amid the Covid-19 pandemic and feels "lucky" to have played so much golf.

The schedule was thrown into chaos in March as the Tour entered into a four-month shutdown.

It re-emerged with a rejigged programme of events that concluded with last weekend's season ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

"The Tour have done an amazing job in keeping us safe throughout," Syme said.

"I think, in May, if somebody had said we are maybe not going to play all year I would pretty much understand that. But to also then have played, I think there were 18-20 tournaments put on, most of them from scratch, it was just an amazing job for the tour to have put that on."

After a season in the second-tier Challenge Tour, Syme regained his European Tour card at the end of last year.

Despite all the upheaval over the last 10 months, the Drumoig-based pro has enjoyed a solid campaign back at golf's top table, posting six top 10 finishes and taking his place in the field at the US Open in New York in September.

Syme, who finished 65th in the Race to Dubai rankings, achieved his goal of qualifying for the DP Tour Championship, where he was tied for 36th.

"I feel like I am gradually working my way up the ladder," he said. "I guess my goal is to make sure that I am in contention a few times next year and hopefully I am ready to step over the line - that is where my head is at.