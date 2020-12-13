US Women's Open: Bad weather forces tournament to be completed on Monday

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Leader Hinako Shibuno
Shibuno is bidding to win her second major

The US Women's Open will be completed on Monday after rain forced play to be suspended shortly after the start of Sunday's final round.

Organisers had moved up the tee times because of the weather forecast in Houston, Texas.

The leaders were among 24 players unable to tee off or play at least one hole as thunderstorms moved in.

Overnight leader Hinako Shibuno of Japan will resume on Monday on four under, one ahead of American Amy Olson.

Shinbuno and Olson are two of only four players who are under par for the tournament along with Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn and Korea's Ji Yeong Kim2 who are on one under.

England's Bronte Law is seven shots off the lead in a tie for 19th after completing two holes of her final round.

It will be the first Monday finish for the US Women's Open since South Korea's Ryu So-yeon won in 2011.

