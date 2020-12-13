Last updated on .From the section Golf

Lee Westwood has won the Race to Dubai after an extraordinary finish to the European Tour season at the DP World Tour Championship.

Matthew Fitzpatrick won the tournament on 15 under but Westwood finished second on his own to claim the season-long title for a third time.

In the end, it was a double-bogey by Laurie Canter on the 17th that handed Englishman Westwood the prize.

Patrick Reed, who led the standings at the start of the week, finished third.

The 2018 Masters champion, who was trying to become the first American to win the overall crown, holed three chips for birdies but also had four bogeys in a scrappy two-under-par final round that saw him finish on 13 under.

More to follow.