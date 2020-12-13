Race to Dubai: Lee Westwood seals title as Matthew Fitzpatrick wins DP World Tour Championship

Lee Westwood has won the Race to Dubai after an extraordinary finish to the European Tour season at the DP World Tour Championship.

Matthew Fitzpatrick won the tournament on 15 under but Westwood finished second on his own to claim the season-long title for a third time.

In the end, it was a double-bogey by Laurie Canter on the 17th that handed Englishman Westwood the prize.

Patrick Reed, who led the standings at the start of the week, finished third.

The 2018 Masters champion, who was trying to become the first American to win the overall crown, holed three chips for birdies but also had four bogeys in a scrappy two-under-par final round that saw him finish on 13 under.

More to follow.

  • Well done Westwood you can't beat experience

  • Westwood is by far best golfer never to win a Major but is somewhat farcical that he is portrayed as Best in Europe

  • Take a bow Lee.

    The pride of Nottinghamshire.

  • I must admit I wasn’t expecting that, however many Congratulations to Lee Westwood on a well deserved triumph in the Race to Dubai and for showing the youngsters how it’s done. Well played Matthew Fitzpatrick too.

  • We’re just double checking this comment.

  • well done Lee , well deserved , top golfer

  • What's the beef (excuse the pun) between Patrick Reed and his family?

    I do hope they make peace at some point and all are happy.

  • Well done Westy!

  • Well done Westie, your longevity is amazing. It must be having a younger woman on your bag - Lol. Also, big congrats to Fitzpatrick for winning the DP World tournament, a quality player on tough courses.

    Really pleased an American did not win it - especially Reed.

  • The European Tour is going down the tubes, but remember, you can watch that happening, only if you pay Sky.

    • mikey replied:
      What a stupid comment

  • Amazing achievement by Westwood ...
    47 years young ...
    congrats ..

  • Just when you think he's falling off the radar back he comes - well done big fella. BTW loving that video where he and others surprise the nurse.

    • Just Golf replied:
      You mean the Doctor?

  • Well done Matthew Fitzpatrick on winning Lee Westwood for being so consistent and winning the Race to Dubai. Two Englishmen on top.

  • Well done Lee Westwood. You do not have to be young to win the trophies

    • TarnLadoramI replied:
      Yet weirdly you feel free to follow it and comment! Lol I'd get a hobby or pastime f I were you.

  • I can not remember the last time the PGA Tour gave us that kind of drama.

    Absolutely thrilling victory by Yorkshire's finest again, and well done to the King of the European Tour Lee Westwood.

    Going back to play station golf is going to be monotonous after this event?
    Golf will always be bigger than any one ( or 2 ) players.
    Well done to Viktor for another sterling effort.
    Bob? Oh dear.

  • Well done Lee and Matthew. A great way to wind up a pretty miserable for 2020. Well played

