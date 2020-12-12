Race to Dubai: Patrick Reed retains DP World Tour Championship lead

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Patrick Reed
Patrick Reed will become the first American to win the European Tour's Race to Dubai title if he wins the season finale.
DP World Tour Championship third-round leaderboard
-11 Canter (Eng), Reed (US), Fitzpatrick (Eng), -10 MacIntyre (Sco), Hovland (Nor), Arnaus (Spa), Westwood (Eng),
Selected others: -8 Willett (Eng)

Patrick Reed remains on course to become the first American to win the European Tour's Race to Dubai at the DP World Tour Championship.

Reed shares the lead with English duo Laurie Canter and Matthew Fitzpatrick on 11 under with one round to play.

Victory in the season-ending tournament will see him win the Race to Dubai.

However, England's Lee Westwood is just one shot back and he will be crowned Europe's best golfer if he wins on the Jumeriah Golf Estates' Earth course.

It would be a third Harry Vardon Trophy for the 47-year-old, 20 years after he won his first.

More to follow.

Watch highlights of the DP World Tour Championship on BBC Two at 18:10 GMT on Sunday and follow the final round on live radio and a live text commentary.

