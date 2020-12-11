Last updated on .From the section Golf

Reed is 11th in the world rankings

World Tour Championship second-round leaderboard -10 Reed -8 Fitzpatrick (Eng) -7 Canter (Eng), Hatton (Eng) -6 Grace (SA), Westwood (Eng), Fleetwood (Eng) S Valimaki (Fin) Selected others: -5 Willett (Eng), Kaymer (Ger) -4 MacIntyre (Sco) -3 Stenson (Swe) -2 Poulter (Eng), Morikawa (US)

Patrick Reed hit an eight-under 64 to take a two-shot lead of the DP World Tour Championship at the halfway stage.

Reed will become the first American to win the European Tour's Race to Dubai title if he wins the season finale.

He began the second day three shots back but his stunning round featuring nine birdies took him to 10 under, two clear of England's Matt Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick's compatriots Laurie Canter and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for third on seven under.

There are three more Englishmen in the top 10 - Lee Westwood and Tommy Fleetwood on six under and Danny Willett a shot further back.

Fleetwood and Westwood, like 2018 Masters champion Reed, are guaranteed to win the Race to Dubai title if they win at the Jumeriah Golf Estates' Earth Course this week.

Reed, 30, began the week with a 460-point lead in the standings, but, with 2,000 points given to the winner of the World Tour Championship, it is mathematically possible for 61 of the 65-man field to finish top of the money list.

He hit five birdies in his first eight holes and, after making his sole bogey on 12 picked up shots on 15, 16 and 18 to finish.

"I feel like today I got off to a little better start than I did yesterday and the putter was working a little bit," said Reed.

"There's a lot of golf left. Honestly I haven't really looked [at the projections]. I obviously know where I stand going into the week."