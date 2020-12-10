Last updated on .From the section Golf

Olivia Mehaffey is competing in a women's major for the seventh time

County Down golfer Olivia Mehaffey lies well down the field on six over par at the Women's US Open at Houston, Texas, after firing an opening 77 on Thursday.

The 23-year-old amateur found herself eight over after seven holes after bogeys at the second and third and triple bogeys at the fifth and seventh.

Birdies at the ninth, 16th and 18th helped Mehaffey move up the leaderboard but a further shot was dropped at 11.

The Northern Irish woman was playing on the Champions Golf Course Jackrabbit.

Because of concerns about reduced daylight, two Champions Golf Club courses - Cypress Creek and Jackrabbit - are being used by the 156-strong field for the first two rounds.

The final two rounds will be contested only on Cypress Creek. Both layouts are set for par-71.

Mehaffey, who is making her second US Women's Open appearance, gained an exemption for the event by virtue of being in the top 20 of the World Amateur Golf rankings.

She previously competed at the event in 2018 at Shoal Creek, however this is her third major championship of 2020, having also played in the Women's Open at Royal Troon and the ANA Inspiration at Mission Hills, California.

Mehaffey took advantage of the NCAA granting an additional year of eligibility for spring-sport athletes due to Covid-19 cutting short the 2019-20 season and has been fine-tuning her game at the Arizona State facilities while undertaking a Master's degree.

Following the US Women's Open, the Royal County Down player will travel to Bay Hill for the rescheduled Arnold Palmer Cup from 21 to 23 December.

The tournament was postponed from June because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile Graeme McDowell lies tied for 36th place on one over par after posting a 73 at the first round of the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

The 2010 US open champion is making his first appearance for six years at the tournament.