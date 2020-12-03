Last updated on .From the section Golf

Charley Hull is seeking her first LPGA Tour victory since 2016

Volunteers of America Classic - first-round leaderboard (US unless stated) -3 C Hull (Eng); -2 J Kupcho, J Korda, P Phatlum (Tha); -1 G Piller, M Khang, A Nordqvist (Swe), A Ewing, B Lang; Selected others: E J Y Ko (Kor), M Sagstrom (Swe), S Popov (Ger); +1 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng), I Park (Kor); +2 M Reid (Eng); +4 S Meadow (NI) Full leaderboard external-link

England's Charley Hull holds a one-shot lead after carding a three-under-par 68 in the first round of the Volunteers of America Classic in Texas.

Hull hit six birdies, including four in five holes around the turn, in freezing conditions at Old American Golf Club.

Americans Jennifer Kupcho and Jessica Korda and Thailand's Pornanong Phatlum are tied for second on two under, as only nine of 97 competitors broke par.

"I struggled swinging the last two holes, I just got so cold," said Hull.

"I played pretty solid. The golf course is playing so much different than it did last year. It's playing a lot longer, which I prefer."

There are 15 players who need to complete their first round on Friday after play was suspended because of bad light on Thursday.

Two-time major winner Anna Nordqvist of Sweden is among a group of five players two shots off the lead on one under par.

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff opened with a one-over 72, with compatriot Mel Reid one shot further back.

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow, who came third in the Pelican Championship last week, is seven shots off the lead.