Martin Gilbert flanked by Gavin Hastings and Rory McIlroy at Dundonald Links in 2017

Martin Gilbert will be presented as Scottish Golf chair elect at the organisation's annual meeting in March.

Gilbert is expected to take over from Eleanor Cannon, who will step down after a six-year term.

Cannon says Aberdeen Standard Investments chairman Gilbert "is a tremendous coup for golf in Scotland".

"As many people know, golf has been a lifelong passion of mine and I'm hugely excited to be taking up this role in the Home of Golf," Gilbert said.