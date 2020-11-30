Martin Gilbert to be presented as Scottish Golf chair elect
Last updated on .From the section Golf
Martin Gilbert will be presented as Scottish Golf chair elect at the organisation's annual meeting in March.
Gilbert is expected to take over from Eleanor Cannon, who will step down after a six-year term.
Cannon says Aberdeen Standard Investments chairman Gilbert "is a tremendous coup for golf in Scotland".
"As many people know, golf has been a lifelong passion of mine and I'm hugely excited to be taking up this role in the Home of Golf," Gilbert said.
