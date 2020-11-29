Last updated on .From the section Golf

Stephanie Meadow with the putter that served her so well in the Pelican Championship

Stephanie Meadow has an old putter to thank for her joint best finish on the LPGA Tour in Florida last week.

The Jordanstown player came third in the Pelican Championship to move up 24 spots to 35th in the season rankings.

"I putted great - I made everything I looked at. I went back to an old putter three-four weeks ago just sitting in the garage," she said.

"I've had more confidence. I stroke much better and I love the feel of it. That really turned things around."

"It's just really nice to have a good finish this year. I've had so many consistent finishes, around the 30th-40th mark and making a lot of cuts," Meadow told BBC Radio Ulster's Saturday Sportsound.

"I didn't really get it all tied together but thankfully I did last week which was really nice. Your putting putting affects other parts of your game so it's given me confidence."

Tokyo target

Meadow has a second Olympics Games appearance for Ireland pencilled in for next year along with a possible appearance in the Solhiem Cup.

For now the top-10 finish has earned Meadow a spot in the next tour event in Dallas with her main focus on the year-ending Tour Championship, which has a winner's prize of $1m.

Stephanie Meadow will make her debut in the Tour Championship next month

"I'm not competing in the US Open but I'm locked in for the Tour Championship - a nice way to end the tour." added Meadow.

"The money is a big thing. We're so different from the guys - they're making millions of dollars every year and we're not.

"I just wanted the opportunity to bring money home or buy a house. It's always in the back of your mind.

"I always wanted to get into the Tour Championship. I never played in it before - that was my single goal for this year and now I'm comfortably in.

"That will make a big difference for next year - starting with confidence behind me is huge."