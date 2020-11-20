Last updated on .From the section Golf

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow is tied for third - two off the pace - after two rounds at the Pelican Women's Championship LPGA event in Florida.

Jordanstown native Meadow, 28, fired a five-under-par 65 to move to six under for the tournament.

She is two strokes behind South Korean leader Sei Young Kim who leads US player Ally McDonald by a shot.

Cavan woman Leona Maguire, 25, is sharing 57th spot on four over par after carding a second successive 72.

Maguire survived into the weekend but is well adrift of the leaders.

Meadow, who carded six birdies on Friday, shares third spot with Germany's Women's Open Champion and first-round leader Sophia Popov who remained on her overnight position after a level-par 70.

The Northern Irishman woman is currently 59th in this season's LPGA rankings - five spots behind Maguire.