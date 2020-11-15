Last updated on .From the section Golf

Masters final leaderboard -20 D Johnson (US); -15 C Smith (Aus), S Im (Kor); -12 J Thomas (US); -11 R McIlroy (NI), D Frittelli (SA) ; -10 B Koepka (US), J Rahm (Spa) Selected others: -6 T Fleetwood (Eng); -5 J Rose (Eng); -4 I Poulter (Eng), D Willett (Eng); -3 B Langer (Ger); -2 B DeChambeau (US); -1 T Woods (US), P Casey (Eng), L Westwood (Eng)

World number one Dustin Johnson won his first Masters title by five strokes as he finished with a record-breaking low score of 20 under par at Augusta.

The American posted a four-under 68 on Sunday to hold off Australian Cameron Smith and South Korea's Sungjae Im.

Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy's brief charge came too late as he eventually finished nine shots back in tied fifth.

Defending champion Tiger Woods carded a 10 on the par-three 12th but recovered with five birdies to finish one under.

Pre-tournament favourite Bryson DeChambeau, who won the US Open in September, endured an erratic week and a final-day 73 put him on two under par for the tournament.

World number three Justin Thomas finished fourth at 12 under after carding a two-under 70 on the final day.

Johnson's superb performance during this unprecedented staging of the Masters saw him beat the record lowest winning score of 18 under par set by Woods in 1997 and Jordan Spieth in 2015.

He also becomes the first world number one to win the tournament since Woods in 2002.

Smith, who finished tied for fifth in 2018, made history himself by becoming the first player to shoot all four of his rounds in the 60s at Augusta.

More to follow.