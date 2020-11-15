Masters 2020: Dustin Johnson wins at Augusta at record 20 under par

By Alex BysouthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Breaking news
Masters final leaderboard
-20 D Johnson (US); -15 C Smith (Aus), S Im (Kor); -12 J Thomas (US); -11 R McIlroy (NI), D Frittelli (SA); -10 B Koepka (US), J Rahm (Spa)
Selected others: -6 T Fleetwood (Eng); -5 J Rose (Eng); -4 I Poulter (Eng), D Willett (Eng); -3 B Langer (Ger); -2 B DeChambeau (US); -1 T Woods (US), P Casey (Eng), L Westwood (Eng)

World number one Dustin Johnson won his first Masters title by five strokes as he finished with a record-breaking low score of 20 under par at Augusta.

The American posted a four-under 68 on Sunday to hold off Australian Cameron Smith and South Korea's Sungjae Im.

Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy's brief charge came too late as he eventually finished nine shots back in tied fifth.

Defending champion Tiger Woods carded a 10 on the par-three 12th but recovered with five birdies to finish one under.

Pre-tournament favourite Bryson DeChambeau, who won the US Open in September, endured an erratic week and a final-day 73 put him on two under par for the tournament.

World number three Justin Thomas finished fourth at 12 under after carding a two-under 70 on the final day.

Johnson's superb performance during this unprecedented staging of the Masters saw him beat the record lowest winning score of 18 under par set by Woods in 1997 and Jordan Spieth in 2015.

He also becomes the first world number one to win the tournament since Woods in 2002.

Smith, who finished tied for fifth in 2018, made history himself by becoming the first player to shoot all four of his rounds in the 60s at Augusta.

More to follow.

  • Congrats to Cam Smith for being the first player ever to get 4 rounds in the 60s. Also congrats on that moustache.

  • We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Top weekend of live sport- just not on BBC TV. But then you can't beat property, antiques and cookery.

  • Well done Dustin ..... a great tournament for you 👍👍👍

  • Congrats DJ. What a score.

    As for Rory, everyone knew he had that round in him. The Round 1 round, that is...

  • Had to wait until the third paragraph to read Rory McIlroy’s name BBC you are slipping. A lesson on course and talent management for McIlroy there today. No focus in round 1 far too often. Well done DJ massively deserved no one was close to troubling you. Mentally brilliant performance.

  • Superb stuff from DJ today. Was head and shoulders above the rest and despite his reputation for blowing leads in majors, he never looked troubled today. He could, and should, win plenty more, but we said that after the US Open win! Feel for Smith though, he would have won it most years!

    A good effort from McIlroy, but he's not shaken that habit of only playing when the pressure is off.

  • Turns out Bison was right, it WAS a par 67 ... but for DJ rather than himself.

    Fantastic performance from DJ, long overdue 2nd major.

  • Congratulations Dustin.

    Outstanding performance.

    High quality golf course throughout.

  • no need for tiger to be glum.he still did a lot better than tom weiskopf in 1980 who had a score of thirteen on the same hole

  • We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Congratulations Dustin!

  • Masters History.

    Lowest score ever.
    Most greens in regulations ever.
    Biggest winning margin since 2000.
    Only went and hammered the only player ever to score 4 rounds in the 60s.

    Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you Ror............... er sorry, I mean the World nr 1 and reigning Fed Ex and Players Champion, and now 2020 Masters Champion, Dustin Johnson.

    Good night.

    • amazonsucks replied:
      2nd player to score all rounds in the 60's.

  • -20 is the score you get when you're making it far too easy and coddling players on American courses.

    • goronabike replied:
      It was 5 shots better than the next best the course was always going to play easier this time of year but he was way better than anyone else.

  • So, DeShambeau finishes tied with the oldest man to make the cut at the masters and Johnson dies actually win to par with an average of 67 per round! And us Woods still on the 12th or has he finished?

    • amazonsucks replied:
      Langer beat him by 1.

  • Get in there DJ...

    All those who said you would bottle it...

    Ha ha ha.

    Easy easy pal..

    Lol

  • Masterclass from DJ. The first of several green jackets.

