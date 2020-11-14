Last updated on .From the section Golf

The final round of the 84th Masters at Augusta National will see players start in groups of three from both the first and 10th tees.

Tournament organisers need to get the final major of 2020 finished in time for US television to meet American Football broadcast commitments.

That means an earlier start than usual with leader Dustin Johnson's group last out at 14:29 GMT.

There will be live text commentary and in-play clips on the BBC Sport website.

Round four tee-times, Sunday, 15 November (all times GMT)

Starting on the first

12:50 Matt Wallace (Eng), Adam Scott (Aus), Lee Westwood (Eng)

13:01 Billy Horschel (US), Danny Willett (Eng), Marc Leishman (Aus)

13:12 Tiger Woods (US), Scottie Scheffler (US), Shane Lowry (Ire)

13:23 Webb Simpson (US), Cheng-Tsung Pan (Tai), Xander Schauffele (US)

13:34 Cameron Champ (US), Corey Conners (Can), Paul Casey (Eng)

13:45 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Patrick Cantlay (US), Kevin Na (US)

13:56 Brooks Koepka (US), Rory McIlroy (NI), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

14:07 Patrick Reed (US), Sebastian Munoz (Col), Jon Rahm (Spa)

14:18 Cameron Smith (Aus), Dylan Frittelli (SA), Justin Thomas (US)

14:29 Sungjae Im (Kor), Dustin Johnson (US), Abraham Ancer (Mex)

Starting at hole 10

12:50 Justin Rose (Eng), Louis Oosthuizen (SA), Nick Taylor (Can)

13:01 Bryson DeChambeau (US), Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Bernhard Langer (Ger)

13:12 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Shugo Imahira (Jpn), Bubba Watson (US)

13:23 Ian Poulter (Eng), (a) Andy Ogletree (US), Mike Weir (Can)

13:34 Charles Howell III (US), Collin Morikawa (US), Jazz Janewattananond (Tha)

13:45 Chez Reavie (US), Rickie Fowler (US), Sung Kang (Kor)

13:56 Tony Finau (US), (a) John Augenstein (US), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA)

14:07 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Victor Perez (Fra), Zach Johnson (US)

14:18 Jordan Spieth (US), Phil Mickelson (US), Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa)

14:29 Jimmy Walker (US), Brandt Snedeker (US), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)