Saudi Ladies International: Lydia Hall two off lead at halfway

Lydia Hall
Hall, who hails from Bridgend, has 13 top 10 finishes on the Ladies European Tour
Saudi Ladies International second-round leaderboard
-9 E Pedersen (Den); -7 L Hall (Wal); -6 G Hall (Eng); -5 E Henseleit (Ger), L Fuenfstueck (Ger)
Selected others: -4 C Booth (Sco); -3 E Givens (Eng); -1 L Davies (Eng); +1 C Hull (Eng); +4 B Morgan (Wal)
Wales' Lydia Hall and England's Georgia Hall remain well placed at the halfway stage of the inaugural Saudi Ladies International event.

The Welshwoman shot a one-under 71 to lie two shots behind leader Emily Kristine Pedersen of Denmark.

Her English namesake, who led after the opening round, is a stroke further back after a 73.

After a double bogey at the 15th, the 2018 British Open winner recovered well to pick up a shot at the next hole.

Saudi Arabia is hosting its first professional tournaments for women this month, with a team event following next week.

The current tournament, being played in a bio-secure bubble, had been set for March but was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

